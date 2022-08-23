Morning news brief: US rejects Zelensky’s request, Trump sues US government, and more

In light of worsening violence in Ukraine, the US has rejected Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for blanket ban on Russian visas. In other news, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now seeking help from co-founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help him abandon the contentious $44 billion Twitter deal. In other news, Trump’s lawyers have asked the FBI to halt its review of the documents so that an impartial special master can be appointed to look into the information. Finally, three Ukrainian troops who claimed that they were injured and captured by Russia before being freed, accused the captors of torturing them.

Click on the headlines to read more:

US rejects Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to impose a blanket visa ban on Russians

While the US has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine during the Russian invasion, the White House has said that a blanket ban will close any opportunity for “dissidents and people vulnerable to human rights abuses”.

Elon Musk subpoenas Jack Dorsey amid bot controversy. Tesla boss 'misled' or lost interest in Twitter deal?

AFP reports that as per records made public, the Tesla CEO has served Dorsey with a legal order that requires him to give Musk any communications or documents pertaining to the April takeover agreement.

Trump seeks 'special master' to examine Mar-a-Lago documents

The request was contained in a federal lawsuit, the first from Trump's legal team in the two weeks following the search, which broadsides the FBI investigation into the finding of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago and foreshadows arguments his attorneys will likely make as the investigation develops.

Released Ukrainian soldiers accuse Russians of atrocities in prison

Following Russia's invasion on February 24, the soldiers, who were a part of a group that fought for weeks from a sizable steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, claimed during a news conference in Kyiv that their captors sought to force them to confess to atrocities against civilians.

