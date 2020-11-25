Morning news brief: US President-elect Biden introduces his foreign policy, and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 25, 2020, 09.40 AM(IST) Nov 25, 2020, 10.03 AM(IST)

Morning news brief Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Begin your day with WION's morning brief

'America is back': Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security team

bide

Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

trump

You can apply to get verified on Twitter again starting next year

twitter

American NSA's visit to Vietnam, Philippines represents 'Cold War mentality': Chinese embassies

l

Putin still hasn't taken Russia's vaccine, months after daughter's inoculation

u

Trump planning to pardon ex-aide Flynn, US media says

hhh

Shanghai tackles coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of flights cancelled

corona

Watch: India bans more Chinese apps

 

Read in App