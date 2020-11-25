Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

A man from South Carolina has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

The attempted attacks were inspired by the Islamic State group, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS in a hearing before a US magistrate judge in San Antonio.

Matthews admitted to have conspired with Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Cost, Texas, to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS, and to radicalise and recruit other individuals to support the Islamic militant organisation.

A grand jury indicted Molina and Matthews on October 14 each with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation and one count of providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison. He remains in federal custody.

Molina, who also remains in federal custody, faces up to 40 years in federal prison if convicted.