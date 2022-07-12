Morning news brief: US on Iranian drones to Russia, NASA's images of early Universe, and more

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan didn't provide any details that can prove whether Iran had delivered any of the drones to Russia yet, but the United States said that it believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons-capable. In another, the stunning image taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope showed the 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster named SMACS 0723, whose combined mass acts as a "gravitational lens," distorting space to greatly magnify the light coming from more distant galaxies behind it. The NASA chief further said that the thousands of galaxies were captured in a tiny patch of the sky roughly the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone standing on Earth.

Russia-Ukraine war: US says Iran planning to supply Russians with drones

Amid the ongoing war, the United States said that it believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons-capable. During a briefing at the White House, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday (July 11) that the unmanned aerial vehicles could be delivered on an expedited timeline which includes training sessions to use such vehicles as soon as early July.

James Webb telescope's first image: A never-before-seen view of the universe

United States President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning image taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The powerful telescope has revealed the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, looking back more than 13 billion years. The image is filled with thousands of galaxies and features the faintest objects ever observed. NASA chief Bill Nelson said that at least one of the faint, older specs of light appearing in the "background" of the photo - a composite of images of different wavelengths of light - dates back more than 13 billion years.

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Parliament to elect new president on July 20

Sri Lankan parliamentary speaker said on Monday (July 11) that the country's parliament will reconvene on July 15 and a new president will be elected on July 20. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is planning to resign on Wednesday as the South Asian nation continues to face its worse economic crisis. In a statement, speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the nominations for the next president will be presented to parliament on 19 July. On 20 July parliament will vote to elect a new president.

United States: Biden heckled during a White House event by Parkland shooting victim's father

South Asia Diary | Bhutan increasing daily tax on tourists