Morning news brief: US may announce military aid worth $400 mn to Kyiv, Alex Murdaugh found guilty, & more
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief.
The United States is set to announce more military package to war-hit Ukraine on Friday, with Reuters news agency reporting it to be roughly worth $400 million, mainly ammunition. In other news, Alex Murdaugh's trial concluded Thursday with Murdaugh being found guilty of killing his wife and son by a jury in a case that generated widespread interest not just in the US, but also in other countries.
Click on the headlines to read more:
The United States is set to announce more military package to war-hit Ukraine on Friday, with Reuters news agency reporting it to be roughly worth $400 million, mainly ammunition.
Alex Murdaugh trial concluded Thursday with Murdaugh being found guilty of killing his wife and son by a jury in a case that generated widespread interest not just in the US, but also in other countries.
Cambodian opposition leader of the now-banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), Kem Sokha has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, on Friday (March 3).
Russia likely to run out of money next year, claims oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska said that Russia is likely to run out of money by 2024 unless the nation receives investment from “friendly” countries as the sanction imposed by the Westen countries continue to bite.
WATCH | Quad Meet 2023: Indian Foreign Minister chairing the meet