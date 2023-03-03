Morning news brief: US may announce military aid worth $400 mn to Kyiv, Alex Murdaugh found guilty, & more

The United States is set to announce more military package to war-hit Ukraine on Friday, with Reuters news agency reporting it to be roughly worth $400 million, mainly ammunition. In other news, Alex Murdaugh's trial concluded Thursday with Murdaugh being found guilty of killing his wife and son by a jury in a case that generated widespread interest not just in the US, but also in other countries.



Cambodian opposition leader of the now-banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), Kem Sokha has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, on Friday (March 3).



Russia likely to run out of money next year, claims oligarch Oleg Deripaska