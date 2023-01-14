Morning news brief: US lawmaker strongly objects to F-16 sale to Turkiye, Spotify down, and more

The Brazilian Supreme Court on Friday permitted the authorities to include former prime minister Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of the January 8 riots. In other news, at least nine people have been killed, after a major storm system-induced series of tornadoes barreled through parts of Georgia and Alabama in the US. Meanwhile, a senior US lawmaker has opposed Biden administration's plans to sell USD 20 billion worth of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye, Reuters said quoting sources. Finally, the audio streaming platform, Spotify was down for over 38,000 users, an outage website claimed.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes accepted the request from the Attorney General's Office to include Bolsonaro who has been strongly linked to orchestrating the events in the capital city of Brasilia last Sunday.

Turkiye, a member of NATO, has requested the purchase of 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets and about 80 modernisation kits for its current warplanes.

The Biden administration has said it supports the sale and has been in touch for months with Congress on an informal basis to win its approval. However, it has failed so far to secure a green light.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the suspected tornado damage was reported across at least 14 counties in Alabama and 14 in Georgia where the temperatures were forecast to plunge below freezing overnight, reported Associated Press. At least seven people have been killed in central Alabama’s Autauga County and two others including a five-year-old boy in Georgia said, officials.

Users complained that the music suddenly stopped playing and that they cannot log in again.