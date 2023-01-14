US: At least nine killed after major storm sweeps through parts of Alabama, Georgia

According to reports, officials have confirmed that at least nine people have been killed, after a major storm system-induced series of tornadoes barreled through parts of Georgia and Alabama in the United States, on Thursday. As search and rescue efforts are underway, on Friday, the death toll is expected to rise in the hardest-hit central Alabama, said the local officials. Meanwhile, at least tens of thousands of homes across the US Southeast region are left without power following the storm which has left a trail of widespread destruction in its wake.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the suspected tornado damage was reported across at least 14 counties in Alabama and 14 in Georgia where the temperatures were forecast to plunge below freezing overnight, reported Associated Press. At least seven people have been killed in central Alabama’s Autauga County and two others including a five-year-old boy in Georgia, said officials.

As of Friday morning, at least 40,000 homes and businesses are still out of power across the two aforementioned states, according to the tracking site PowerOutage.us. Visuals emerging from the affected areas show uprooted trees, damaged power lines, debris from nearby houses on the streets, and several structures reduced to rubble.

The weather agency, on Friday, also said that damage appears to be from at least two tornadoes rated EF-2 and EF-3 and that the total number of tornadoes is still being determined. The NWS also said that the twister in the hardest-hit central Alabama left damage which is consistent with an EF-3 tornado which can contain wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph. Notably, EF-5 damage is the most severe category on the scale.

The storms stretched from Mississippi to Georgia where Governor Brian Kemp, also confirmed the death of a state employee who was responding to the emergency. Additionally, officials also confirmed that four tornadoes touched down southeast of the state capital Atlanta but the damage was seen across several parts of the state. Meanwhile, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, on Thursday, declared a state of emergency across six counties.

(With inputs from agencies)



