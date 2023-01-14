ugc_banner

'Fix it, fix it': Audio streaming platform Spotify down for over 38,000 users, netizens freak out

Washington, United States Edited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Jan 14, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Spotify down for over 38,000 users in the US.  Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The last time when a wide outage was noticed for Spotify, Google cloud was found to be the problem, but this time as of now, no information has been given

The audio streaming app, Spotify, was down for thousands of users, an outage tracking website claimed. Downdectector.com claimed that over 38,000 users mostly from the United States were affected at the peak of this disruption on Friday night. 

Users complained that the music suddenly stopped playing and that they cannot log in again.

With over 116k followers, Downdetector on Twitter said, "User reports indicate Spotify is having problems since 7:41 PM EST. http://downdetector.com/status/spotify/ RT if you're also having problems #Spotifydown."

Responding to the post many users tweeted sharing their problems. 

One user said, "Still not fixed." While others said, "Fix it fix it fix it fix it."

Another said, "Mine is down."

A user commented that when the app was not working, he reinstalled the app but it still won't play music. 

Acknowledging the issue, the music streaming platform on Twitter said, "Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"

A user sharing a meme tweeted:

The last time when a wide outage was noticed for Spotify, Google cloud was found to be the problem, but this time as of now, no information has been given. 

Downdetector is an expert website which tracks outages of different apps, and social media platforms through various ranges of sources including reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

