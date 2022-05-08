Morning news brief: UK lashes out at Russia, Egypt terrorst attack, more news

UK PM Boris Johnson has accused Russia of threatening peace across Europe. He termed Russian invasion of Ukraine a 'brutal attack'. In other news, Egyptian army said that a terrorist attack had claimed lives of 11 soldiers. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

UK accuses Russia of threatening peace and security across Europe; pledges aid to Ukraine



Johnson, who is one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion, has provided Kyiv with anti-tank missiles, air defence systems, and other weapons.

Eleven Egyptian troops killed in 'terrorist attack', says army



It was the heaviest loss of life the army had suffered in years in campaign against militants.

CIA director says Ukraine's fierce resistance to Russia is affecting China's calculations on Taiwan



Burns said he thinks Beijing has been surprised by the poor performance of Russian military forces and was unsettled by the fact that what Putin has done is to drive Europeans and Americans closer together.

