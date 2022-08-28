Morning news brief: Ukraine nuke plant row, Liverpool demolish Bournemouth, and more

In the midst of the ongoing crisis about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility, Ukraine claimed that the infrastructure surrounding the station has been harmed as a result of the frequent bombardment. In other news, the violent clashes between two opposing militia groups in Libya claimed the lives of 23 people and injured 140 people in Tripoli, as per the country’s Ministry of Health. In other news, the US intelligence community will examine documents recovered by the FBI during Trump's stay at Mar-a-Lago in Florida to determine the potential impact on national security. Finally, Liverpool earned its first win of the season, setting a record for the biggest ever Premier League victory after beating Bournemouth with a score of 9-0.

Risk of hydrogen leakage at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Ukraine

"There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances," Ukraine's state energy operator said. Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the shelling around the nuclear plant.

At least 23 dead, 140 injured as rival armed groups clash in Libya

The Libyan government said on its official Facebook page that the conflicts between the two groups "were triggered by a military group firing randomly at a convoy passing in the Zawia Street area, while armed groups were gathering at the 27th gate west of Tripoli and the Jebs Gate south of Tripoli."

US intelligence to carry out risk assessment of documents from Mar-a-Lago raid

In a letter obtained by the news agency, the National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines told House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney that the two agencies "are working together to facilitate a classification review" of materials.

Liverpool equal Premier League record after demolishing Bournemouth with 9 goals

It was the first time in eight league games that Liverpool scored first, and before long the hosts added a second in the Merseyside sunshine as young Elliot rifled home from the edge of the penalty area.

