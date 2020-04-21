Morning news brief: US COVID-19 death toll, Egypt's health sector and more

US COVID-19 death toll tops 42,000; cases surpass 7,80,000





According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 7,83,290 COVID-19 cases in the United States, while the death toll stands at 41,872.

France becomes the fourth country with more than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths





France has officially registered more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, becoming the fourth country to pass that threshold. Italy, Spain and the United States have also registered more than 20,000 deaths.

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.


