Morning news brief: US COVID-19 death toll, Egypt's health sector and more

US COVID-19 death toll tops 42,000; cases surpass 7,80,000
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 7,83,290 COVID-19 cases in the United States, while the death toll stands at 41,872. READ MORE
France becomes the fourth country with more than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths
France has officially registered more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, becoming the fourth country to pass that threshold. Italy, Spain and the United States have also registered more than 20,000 deaths. READ MORE
UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines
The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.READ MORE