New Delhi

A US federal court has refused to block a looming ban on the popular China-owned application. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals—which upheld the law last week—declined TikTok’s request to pause the ruling in a brief, unsigned order on Friday, deeming such a block "unwarranted." Three more Delhi schools received fresh bomb warnings Saturday, prompting authorities to launch searches on the premises. So far, dozens of schools in the Indian capital have received similar threat emails over the last week. A former employee of ChatGPT maker OpenAI was found dead last month after accusing the firm of copyright violation.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines to read more.

TikTok ban in America: US Federal Court rejects appeal to temporarily block ban

Advertisment

TikTok's future in the United States remains uncertain, as a federal appeals court on Friday (Dec 13) refused to block a looming ban on the popular China-owned application.

Three New Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third time in week

Advertisment

At least three schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails Saturday morning (Dec 14), third time in a week. The emails prompted authorities to launch searches on the premises.

Indian-American OpenAI whistleblower found dead, had accused firm of copyright violation

A former Indian-American employee of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, was recently found dead at his apartment in San Francisco after accusing the AI giant of violating copyright law.

Trump slams Biden government over mystery drone sightings, says 'shoot them down'

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 13) called on authorities to "shoot down" the mysterious drones appearing across the country.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Takes 60% of Donetsk, Fastest Advance Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia has launched attacks on Ukraine's power facilities, causing widespread blackouts and disruptions. The strikes are part of ongoing efforts to weaken Ukraine's infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict.