Morning news brief: US carries out retaliatory attacks in Iraq, Israel faces major blackout, and more

The US military carried out retaliatory attacks in Iraq after three American soldiers were wounded in a drone attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants.

Israel on Monday (Dec 25) found itself grappling with widespread power outages and internet blackouts after at least two production units of a major power company collapsed.

At least two people have been killed and more than 110,000 homes have been left without power as thunderstorms and strong winds hit eastern Australia, said officials on Tuesday (Dec 26).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday (Dec 25) said it was investigating threats being made against the state Supreme Court justices who ruled last week that ex-President Donald Trump was ineligible to become a presidential candidate.