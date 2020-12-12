Morning news brief: US approves Pfizer vaccine, India readies itself for distribution and more

US authorises Pfizer jab; first vaccine to be administered 'in less than 24 hours'

The US Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) has granted the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine an emergency use authorisation

India set to deliver 600 million COVID-19 vaccine shots over 6-8 months: Report

Over the next six to eight months, India will attempt to deliver 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines using its expansive election machinery

US Supreme Court dismisses Trump's bid to overturn election result

The US Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a bid by Texas to overturn the results of the presidential election, which Republican Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, in a fresh setback for the outgoing president

Several injured after car rams into Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City

Several people were injured in New York City on Friday after a car plowed into protesters

Mexico regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Mexico's health regulator has granted emergency authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Royal Navy to help UK in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready from January 1 to help Britain protect its fishing waters in case of a no-deal Brexit

After US authorisation of vaccine, BioNTech to tremendously intensify production

The United States approved the emergency authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine earlier today

US executes another inmate before Trump leaves office

US authorities on Friday carried out their 10th execution of the year, the last in a series of capital punishments that President Donald Trump's administration has carried out before he leaves office