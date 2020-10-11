Morning news brief: Updates on US presidential race, Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire and more

Biden enters final weeks of US presidential race in commanding position

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has placed himself at a commanding position as the US presidential race enters its final stretch. He is leading President Donald Trump in polling and fundraising while the latter struggles to defend must-win states

Trump 'no longer a transmission risk', to hold two rallies next week

US President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19, his physician said in a statement released late Saturday

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of swiftly and seriously violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, within minutes of the truce taking effect -- raising questions about how meaningful it would turn out to be

Four dead, one missing in French air collision

Four people were killed and one was missing after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western France on Saturday

Colombian ex-president Uribe released from house arrest

A judge on Saturday lifted a house arrest order against former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe. He was under investigation for alleged witness tampering and fraud, and had been held under the order since August

5G iPhone expected to star at Apple event

Apple is expected on Tuesday to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up starring models tuned to super-fast new 5G telecom networks in an update considered vital to the company's fortunes

Mexico asks Pope to apologise for atrocities during Spanish conquests

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote an open letter to Pope Francis on Saturday and called on the Roman Catholic Church to apologise for atrocities on indigenous people of Mexico during the Spanish conquest in 1500s