Morning news brief: Ukraine's resurgence continues, Russia denies responsibility for Izium mass grave & more

It has been a victorious month for Ukraine. Zelensky's troops have managed to push the Rusian troops back from its territories. Reportedly, the Ukrainian Army has managed to recapture a village near the city of Lysychansk. In other news, The Kremlin has accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves, denying its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine.



Click on headlines to read more:

Ukrainian forces recapture village in Luhansk region as Russia loses control

Ukraine continued their resurgence in the ongoing conflict with Russia as the resistance forces were able to recapture a village near the city of Lysychansk. The region of Luhansk has been under Russian control since early days of the invasion, but this was a significant victory for the Ukrainian military.

'It seems like a curse': Mexico hit by powerful quake on same day for third time



A magnitude 7.6 quake earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, killing at least one person, damaging buildings, and knocking out power. Ironically, it was the anniversary of two devastating quakes the country has witnessed in the past. A department store roof collapsed on one person in the Pacific port of Manzanillo, the government said.

The moment crown was lifted from Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, her reign formally ended



Queen Elizabeth II's crown was removed from the coffin on Monday (September 19) which marked the formal end of her reign. Before her committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Westminster Abbey's tenor bell tolled 96 times at one-minute intervals.

Russia slams reports of mass graves in Izyum, accuses Ukraine of fabricating its discoveries

The Kremlin has accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves, denying its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month.

WION Dispatch: Honda may discontinue diesel cars in India

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: