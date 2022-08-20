Morning news brief: Ukraine's drone attack on Russia, Somalia explosions, and more

Six Ukrainian drones sent to assault the settlement of Nova Kakhovka, east of the city of Kherson, were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft forces. Retaking Kherson is one of Ukraine's top goals, the country claims. In other news, in a statement on a pro-Shabaab website, the militants claimed said: "A group of Al-Shabaab attackers forcibly entered Hotel Hayat in Mogadishu, the fighters are carrying out random shooting inside the hotel."

Ukraine launches fresh drone attack on Russian-annexed Crimea, far from war front

A day after explosions occurred near military sites in Russia and in Ukrainian territory that was under Russian control, Russia claimed more Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday night, seemingly demonstrating Kyiv's growing capacity to batter Moscow's assets far from the front lines.

Attack on Mogadishu hotel leaves several injured; Jihadist group Al-Shabaab claims responsibility

A hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, was hit by gunfire and explosions on Friday as members of a Jihadist organisation overtook the establishment.

The jihadist organisation, Al-Shabaab, which has ties to Al-Qaeda has claimed ownership of the attack. The group has been conducting a violent insurgency against the fragile central government of Somalia for about 15 years.

IMF-Sri Lanka talks to resume next week

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said that its team will travel to Sri Lanka next week to resume aid talks.

Formal negotiations on a fresh package for the struggling country started in June but were derailed by the political unrest that forced the now ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign and then flee after a horde of protestors dramatically overtook the presidential palace.

