Morning news brief: Ukraine withdraws forces from Avdiivka, S Jaishankar in Munich, and more

In the latest, General Oleksandr Tarnavsky of Ukraine announced that Ukrainian forces had pulled out from the eastern town of Avdiivka. In other news, former US President Donald Trump has been ordered to $354.9 million to the state of New York in penalties. In India's foreign policy realm, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with his Canadian counterpart and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Ukraine's General Oleksandr Tarnavsky early on Saturday (Feb 17) said that the Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern town of Avdiivka, where the situation had considerably deteriorated in the past few days. The step was taken by Ukraine, hours after it signed the French security deal.

Former United States president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $354.9 million to the state of New York in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a judge ruled on Friday (Feb 16). According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Justice Arthur Engoron also banned Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

Russia's opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin's ardent critic Alexei Navalny had spent his last few weeks in a penal colony above the Arctic Circle before he reportedly died due to blood clotting.



The rights groups as well as Western nations had widely condemned his 19-year prison sentence, which was seen by many as a punishment for trying to cross President Vladimir Putin.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly during the Munich Security Conference on Friday (Feb 16). The focus of their dialogue encompassed the current state of bilateral relations and global dynamics, amid strains arising from allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Japan's space agency achieved a significant milestone on Saturday (Feb 17) with the successful launch of the second test model of its latest flagship rocket, the H3.