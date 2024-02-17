Japan successfully launches new H3 rocket following setback last year

Japan's space agency achieved a significant milestone on Saturday (Feb 17) with the successful launch of the second test model of its latest flagship rocket, the H3.

This achievement comes as a welcome boost to Japan's space endeavours following the setback of last year's inaugural flight failure, as reported by Reuters.

Building on recent success: SLIM moon landing

Just last month, Japan celebrated the historic "pinpoint" moon landing of its SLIM spacecraft, further solidifying its presence in space exploration.

The success of the H3 launch adds another feather to Japan's cap, showcasing its growing expertise and capabilities in space missions.

Developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the H3 rocket is positioned to replace the ageing H-IIA.

With lower costs and increased payload capacity, the H3 aims to attract launch orders from international clients.

Successful liftoff and operational milestones

The H3 rocket lifted off at 9:22 am Tokyo time, with JAXA confirming its successful liftoff and proper functioning of its engines.

This achievement was met with jubilation at the Tanegashima Space Center, as scientists rejoiced in the culmination of their efforts. The rocket's mission includes the release of micro-satellites and a dummy satellite.

The success of this launch comes after the setback of the H3's first flight, which ended prematurely due to technical issues. JAXA's thorough review identified potential electrical faults but was unable to pinpoint the exact cause.

With its ability to carry a 6.5 metric tonne payload and lower per-launch costs, the H3 is poised to play a crucial role in Japan's future space missions.

Plans include launching satellites and probes, collaborating on lunar exploration projects with India and the United States, and supporting initiatives such as the Artemis moon exploration programme.

Japan's space ambitions coincide with a competitive landscape, with the emergence of commercial players like SpaceX and new rockets from established entities like the United Launch Alliance and the European Space Agency.