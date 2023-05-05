Morning news brief: Ukraine downs own drone, 'Volcano of fire' erupts in Guatemala, and more

In the latest, Ukrainian Air Force shot down one of its own drones which they say had lost control above Kyiv. On the “Shakahola forest massacre”, a court in Kenya has released a pastor accused of inciting cult members to starve to death. In other news, red-hot rock and ash streamed down the slopes of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire towards an area ravaged by a devastating 2018 eruption, forcing over 250 families to evacuate.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Hours after a series of explosions shook the capital, the Ukrainian air force said it downed its own drone that lost control over Kyiv on Thursday, reported AFP.



"At about 8:00 pm (1700 GMT) a Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial device lost control during a scheduled flight in the Kyiv region...the target was destroyed!" said the air force, as quoted by AFP, and cited the cause as a "likely" technical malfunction.

A court in Kenya released the rich and well-known televangelist, on Thursday (May 4) after he was detained last week for the ongoing investigation into the religious starvation cult where at least 109 people were found buried in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre.” The bodies were found last month after which the police said that these people had starved themselves to death on the instructions of a cult leader.

Authorities in Guatemala scramble to evacuate hundreds of people after Central America's most active volcano, often known as the ‘Volcano of Fire’ erupted Thursday (May 4). Firefighters said residents of the hamlet of Panimache were taken to shelters, reported the Associated Press.

A civil protection official Rodolfo Garcia told AFP, that some 350 residents were evacuated from communities near the foot of the volcano which was seen spewing thick clouds of ash over farms and towns not far from the capital city.

After the diplomat expulsion row with Canada, China on Thursday denied claims of Chinese diplomats targeting a Canadian MP for his anti-Beijing stance. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that she will consider expelling Chinese diplomats. This comes after a 2021 Canadian intelligence report indicated that one of these Chinese diplomats tried to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker's relatives living in Hong Kong.