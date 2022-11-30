Morning news brief: UK removes China from nuclear project, Morrison censured by Australian parliament & more

A day after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country's 'golden era' with China was over, the latter has been removed from the construction of the new Sizewell C nuclear power station. In other news, former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has been censured by the Australian parliament for making secret appointments to multiple ministries.

Scott Morrison becomes the first former PM to be censured by the Australian parliament

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has been censured by the Australian parliament for making secret appointments to multiple ministries. The House of Representatives' decision makes Morrison the first former PM to be censured.

The West has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "to use winter as a weapon of war" in the ongoing war in Ukraine, which led to massive food and fuel crisis globally. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday (November 29) said, "We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe."

In a landmark decision, the US Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to protect same-sex marriage as the house senate voted 61-36 for the Respect for Marriage Act. Before being presented to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, the legislation must now be approved by the House.