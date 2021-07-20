Morning news brief: UK lockdown, Peru elections and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

In its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over $157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months. Dominic Cummings said Johnson did not want to impose a second lockdown in the autumn last year because "the people who are dying are essentially all over 80".

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't want lockdown as only the elderly were dying, his ex-aide says





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not prepared to impose lockdown restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 to save the elderly and denied the National Health Service would be overwhelmed, his former top adviser said in an interview aired on Monday.

World Bank deployed $157 billion to fight pandemic in 15 months



In its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over $157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months.

Peru set to name Castillo as president as rival says she will recognise result





Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori admitted she was headed for defeat on Monday, but pledged to mobilise her supporters and lashed out against socialist rival Pedro Castillo as having won in an 'illegitimate' manner.



Watch: At least 35 people killed, 50 wounded in Baghdad market blast

Watch | Gravitas: WION's take on the 'Pegasus Project'