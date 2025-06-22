LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Morning news brief: Trump warns Iran after bombing nuke sites; Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision,' and more

Morning news brief: Trump warns Iran after bombing nuke sites; Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision,' and more

Gulshan Parveen
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 09:52 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 09:52 IST
Morning news brief: Trump warns Iran after bombing nuke sites; Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision,' and more

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief. Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief. 

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jun 21) warned Iran not to respond after US strikes targeted its main nuclear enrichment facilities in attacks he called a "spectacular military success."

After US joined Israel in its ongoing airstrikes on Iran, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (IAEA) issued a statement saying the Israeli attacks on the nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic are a violation of international law.

US President Donald Trump, in his first address to the nation after the United States' strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, called Tehran the 'bully of the Middle East.' Trump said that Iran's nuclear sites were “completely and totally obliterated”.

Click on the headlines to read more

Trump warns Iran after US bombs nuclear sites: Retaliation will be met with

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jun 21) warned Iran not to respond after US strikes targeted its main nuclear enrichment facilities in attacks he called a "spectacular military success."

Israel, US attacks on Tehran

After US joined Israel in its ongoing airstrikes on Iran, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (IAEA) issued a statement saying the Israeli attacks on the nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic are a violation of international law. It said that the attacks by the "Zionist enemy," since the conflict escalated, targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Trump calls Iran

US President Donald Trump, in his first address to the nation after the United States' strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, called Tehran the 'bully of the Middle East.' Trump said that Iran's nuclear sites were “completely and totally obliterated”.

‘First comes strength, then comes peace’: Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision’ after US strikes Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Jun 22) hailed US President Donald Trump’s decision to strike three nuclear sites in Iran. In a video message, Netanyahu said that the US has “done what no other country on earth could do.”

WATCH | Trump condemns Iran as regional bully after attack on Iran's nuclear sites

Trending Topics