/Morning news brief: Trump warns Iran after bombing nuke sites; Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision,' and more

After US joined Israel in its ongoing airstrikes on Iran, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (IAEA) issued a statement saying the Israeli attacks on the nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic are a violation of international law.

After US joined Israel in its ongoing airstrikes on Iran, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (IAEA) issued a statement saying the Israeli attacks on the nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic are a violation of international law. It said that the attacks by the "Zionist enemy," since the conflict escalated, targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Jun 22) hailed US President Donald Trump’s decision to strike three nuclear sites in Iran. In a video message, Netanyahu said that the US has “done what no other country on earth could do.”