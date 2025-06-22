LOGIN
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 08:32 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 08:32 IST
Trump warns Iran after US bombs nuclear sites: Retaliation will be met with 'greater force'

POTUS Donald Trump in War Room Photograph: (White House)

"Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," Trump posted on social media after making a late-night address to the nation from the White House.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jun 21) warned Iran not to respond after US strikes targeted its main nuclear enrichment facilities in attacks he called a "spectacular military success."

"Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," Trump posted on social media after making a late-night address to the nation from the White House.

