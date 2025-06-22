US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jun 21) said that US air strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities, as he threatened more attacks if Tehran does not make peace. In his first late-night address to the nation following the United States' strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump said, “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days." He cautioned Iran and asked the nation to “Remember there are many targets left,” and said that "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”