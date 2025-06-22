Israel-Iran War: After US joined Israel in its ongoing airstrikes on Iran, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (IAEA) issued a statement saying the Israeli attacks on the nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic are a violation of international law. It said that the attacks by the "Zionist enemy," since the conflict escalated, targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. "Following the brutal attacks launched by the Zionist enemy over the past few days, this morning, Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran, in a brutal act that contravenes international laws, especially the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," the organisation said in the statement. It also added that the organisation has placed on its agenda the necessary measures, including "legal action, to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people."