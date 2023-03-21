Morning news brief: Trump to be arrested today? Xi Jinping predicts 2024 Russian election

Tuesday could be a moving day in the politics of the USA. Murmurs are increasingly growing that former president Donald Trump may be arrested for alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormi Daniels. In other news, Chinese President Xi Jinping is convinced that his Russian counterpart will emerge victorious in the 2024 presidential election.

Click on headlines to read more:

New York is gearing up for the unprecedented likely arrest of former US president Donald Trump over alleged hush money paid to an adult film star.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday in Moscow and said he was convinced that the Russian people will be voting en masse for the Kremlin chief in next year's presidential election.

United States President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a bill that requires the release of intelligence on the potential links between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory in Wuhan, China.