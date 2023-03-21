US, Russia, China argue at UNSC; Washington accuses Moscow, Beijing of 'encouraging' N.Korea missile launches

United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday saw the United States, China and Russia argue over who is to blame for spurring North Korea's dozens of ballistic missile launches. Washington, as per AFP, accused Moscow and Beijing of "encouraging" Pyongyang's missile launches by thwarting a united response on the issue. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, America's ambassador to the UN, slammed the two nations for refusing "to engage in good-faith diplomacy," and alleged that their "obstructionism in the Council encourages North Korea to launch ballistic missiles with impunity."

Last year in May, China and Russia vetoed a resolution that sought to impose new sanctions on North Korea.

"How many times must the DPRK violate its UN Security Council resolution obligations before China and Russia stop shielding the DPRK regime?" asked the US ambassador, using an acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

China and Russia have rejected any responsibility for North Korea's missile launches. The two ally nations instead blame the United States' joint military exercises with South Korea for them.

In a joint statement on Monday, nine members of the Council, including the United States, France, Japan and South Korea, denounced Pyongyang's "unprecedented number" of missile launches, saying the "growing crisis threatens not only the region but global peace and stability."

"The DPRK is testing the council's resolve and purpose and the Council must act," they said.

Despite several missile launches by Pyongyang, UNSC is yet to adopt any resolutions on the issue since the May veto.

