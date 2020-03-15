Morning News Brief: Trump tests negative, France tells people to stay home, and more 

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday, as the U.S. president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home

France will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home to help fight the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus in a country where the number of cases has doubled in 72 hours.

Iran president writes to Indian PM, says US sanctions impacting fight against coronavirus

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over American sanctions impacting fight against coronavirus crisis in the Ismalic Republic. The Iranian leader wrote to other global leaders as well.

Watch | PM Modi to lead SAARC video conference on Covid-19