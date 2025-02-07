US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) over its "baseless" investigations against America and its allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Greek island of Santorini has declared a state of emergency after persistent earthquakes disrupted daily life.

In the US, Donald Trump's administration has sued Chicago over its "sanctuary" laws, accusing the city of obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

Finally, a judge has delayed Elon Musk's controversial 'resign or be fired' buyout scheme for federal employees, which has already seen 40,000 workers accept the offer.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines for more

Trump slaps sanctions on ICC over 'baseless' arrest warrant against Netanyahu

Advertisment

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 6) signed an executive order slapping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, a close US ally.

Santorini earthquakes: State of emergency declared; Israel prepares for tsunami

The Greek island of Santorini, a popular tourist spot, declared a state of emergency on Thursday (Feb 6) after the strongest earthquake of 5.2 magnitude was recorded on Wednesday evening. The recent unprecedented near-constant tremors have disrupted life on the island.

'Some of these aliens...': Donald Trump administration sues Chicago over 'sanctuary' laws

Donald Trump administration sued Chicago on Thursday (Feb 6) alleging that the "sanctuary" laws of the city tried blocking the efforts of the US President to deport illegal migrants. The lawsuit aimed at overturning measures in the city that prohibit police from arresting individuals based on their immigration status.

US judge delays deadline for Musk's 'resign or be fired' buyout scheme for federal employees

Elon Musk's scheme to slash the size of the US government by instilling "panic" and encouraging federal workers to quit through a mass buyout instead of facing future culling has been suspended by a judge on Thursday (Feb 6). This comes as 40,000 people have already taken up the offer, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Watch | India signed 10-year deal with Iran to operate Chabahar Port, Trump scraps waiver