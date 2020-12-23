Morning news brief: Trump rejects Covid relief bill, Fauci gets coronavirus jab, and more

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, terms it a 'disgrace'

US President Donald Trump has rejected the massive Covid economic relief package passed by Congress | READ MORE

Trump issues series of pardons, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies, a 2016 campaign official accused of involvement in the Russia probe | READ MORE

Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing unprecedented challenges

Israel is slated to hold a snap election in March after its parliament Tuesday failed to meet a deadline to pass a budget | READ MORE

New coronavirus fears: Britain-France transport ban eased

After a snap 48-hour ban to keep new variant of coronavirus from spreading, France and Britain are set to reopen cross-border travel on Wednesday | READ MORE

'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council

Germany`s U.N. envoy, during his last scheduled U.N. Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas | READ MORE

'Swamp King' croc identified in Australia

Australia is land of creatures that may not always be as sweet lookimg as Kangaroos | READ MORE

Trump must put blame on Russia for cyberattack, says Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden said that he had not seen any evidence that cyberattack against the US was under control | READ MORE

Mexico to start Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday

Mexico will begin Covid-19 immunisation on Thursday, a day after the country receives its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines | READ MORE

'My second life': California nurse walks out of hospital after eight-month COVID-19 ordeal

As a veteran ICU nurse whose job is to care for the most critically ill patients at her hospital in Long Beach, California, Merlin Pambuan was well aware of the deadly ravages COVID-19 can inflict on the human body | READ MORE