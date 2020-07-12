Morning news brief: Trump finally wears mask, COVID-19 cases reach 12.3 million and more

Donald Trump spotted wearing a mask for the first time in public

Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a military medical facility outside Washington. The purpose of the visit was to meet with wounded soldiers and frontline health-care workers.

China may sue researcher over report on forced sterilisation of Uighurs

The Global Times has reported that German researcher Adrian Zenz and a think tank -- Australian Strategic Policy Institute -- will be sued for spreading 'disinformation about China'.

Roger Stone's still a convicted felon: Robert Mueller defends the prosecutors' decision

The write-up was published on the same day when Donald Trump took to twitter to call Stone's sentence a result of a 'witch hunt'.

Global cases of COVID-19 jumps to 12.3 million; death toll crosses 556,000

The death toll increased by 5,286 in the past 24 hours, taking the global tally of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus to 556,335, the WHO said.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19