Global cases of COVID-19 jumps to 12.3 million; death toll crosses 556,000

With some countries battling the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus, and some still struggling with containing the the first wave, the number of coronavirus cases seem to be increasing at an alarming stage.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported 219,983 new positive tests in the last 24 hours, taking the global tally of coronavirus cases above 12.3 million.

The death toll increased by 5,286 in the past 24 hours, taking the global tally of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus to 556,335, the WHO said.

As per the organization's reports, 132,683 new positive tests were reported in the United States and a further 69,184 new cases were also confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President's family has tested negative for coronavirus, while he tested positive few days ago. In India, actor father-son duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus in late hours on Saturday night (IST).

WHO, to help people increase their immunity, is urging people to quit smoking during the pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the launch of the new Access Initiative for Quitting Tobacco initiative by the WHO. The aim of this initiative is to help more than one billion people worldwide stop smoking amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.