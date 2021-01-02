Morning news brief: Trump faces loss in defence bill, China rejects Taiwan's offer, and more

Iranian foreign minister Muhammad Jawad Zarif has accused the US President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran. Even in the US, Trump is facing hard days as the Congress voted to override his veto of a sweeping defence bill. While the leaders are busy in passing and vetoing bills, the locals spent new year eve partying, resulting in the US crossing 20 million coronavirus cases.

US Congress deals Trump a blow, overrides veto of defence bill

US President Donald Trump suffered a stinging rebuke in the Senate in his last days in office with the Congress voting overwhelmingly to override his veto of a sweeping defence bill.

AstraZeneca to supply 2M doses of Covid vaccine every week in UK

About two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the United Kingdom.

US crosses 20 million coronavirus cases on new year

The death toll of the US crossed 346,000 on the first day of the new year in the country, making the US the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic.

China rejects latest offer of talks by Taiwan

Tensions have risen in recent months with China ramping up its military activities near the island, including on occasion flying fighter jets across the median line of the narrow Taiwan Strait, which usually serves as an unofficial buffer.

Iran's commander vows ‘resistance’ a year after US killing of Soleimani