In an attempt to defend his direct negotiations with Hamas, the President Donald Trump said the United States is helping Israel in those discussions because "we’re talking about Israeli hostages".

Advertisment

Elon Musk's SpaceX faced a setback on Thursday (March 6) as its Starship exploded during the eighth test flight. The debris of the rocket scattered across Florida and Bahamas.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 6) addressed mounting criticism over sweeping government cuts led by billionaire advisor Elon Musk, stressing that cuts should be carefully targeted.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Trump says negotiations with Hamas helping Israel 'because we’re talking about Israeli hostages'

In an attempt to defend his direct negotiations with Hamas, the US President Donald Trump said the United States is helping Israel in those discussions because "we’re talking about Israeli hostages".

Advertisment

'Catch and Revoke': US using AI to track down and deport foreign students with pro-Hamas views - Report

The US State Department has launched a sweeping initiative using AI to scrutinise the social media activity of foreign students.

Trump defends DOGE's cost-cutting, claims department heads control firings, not Musk

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 6) addressed mounting criticism over sweeping government cuts led by billionaire advisor Elon Musk, stressing that cuts should be carefully targeted.

WATCH | SpaceX's Starship explodes midway after eighth test flight

Elon Musk's SpaceX faced a setback on Thursday (March 6) as its Starship exploded in space during the eighth test flight. The debris of the rocket scattered across Florida and Bahamas.

WATCH: Europe Union leaders green light plan to boost defence at Crisis Summit