Morning news brief: Trump 'almost' concedes defeat, US deadline to sell TikTok extended and more

A lot is brewing in the US. Looks like Donald Trump has almost admitted he lost the US election. And Joe Biden's links with India are also creating a frenzy. The Trump administration has extended the deadline to sell TikTok to November 27. The biggest update, however, is that of the coronavirus' -- cases in the US hit a new record as the country officials reported more than 150,000 cases in a day.

Also, in the adjoining Canada, police evacuated a French company's -- Ubisoft -- Montreal office building after a hoax hostage call.

Here is what is brewing across the world this morning:

Trump almost admits he lost US election, says 'time will tell'

This is probably the closest one can get to a concession speech when it comes to the incumbent president of the United States Donald Trump

Biden's possible India links spark genealogical frenzy

Already bursting with pride at Kamala Harris's ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US President-elect Joe Biden

US deadline to sell TikTok extended to Nov 27

The US authorities have granted Bytedance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed it to sell the social media sensation in order to resolve national security concerns

US records more than 150,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

As the world is inching towards the end of the year, the coronavirus cases in the US hit a new record as the country officials reported more than 150,000 cases in a day

Police evacuate French company's Montreal office building after hoax hostage call

A major police operation was under way in Montreal on Friday at offices of French video game company Ubisoft that media reported was a possible hostage-taking