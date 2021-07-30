Morning News Brief: Tokyo Olympics, Taliban in Afghanistan and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who made her Olympics debut at Tokyo, has secured another medal for India after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nein-Chin Chen.

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins quarterfinal bout, assures India of a medal





Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who made her Olympics debut at Tokyo, has secured another medal for India after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nein-Chin Chen 4-1 in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) on July 30 (Friday).

Iranian defector Saeid Mollaei wins silver for Mongolia, dedicates medal to Israel





Saeid Mollaei, a former Iranian judoka who now competes for Mongolia, won silver in the men's 81-kilogram event, losing gold to Japan's Takanori Nagase. Mollaei, who was born in Iran but now represents Mongolia, dedicated his silver medal to Israel.

Taliban are 'normal civilians', Pakistan can't hunt them down: PM Imran Khan



Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, said on Tuesday that the Taliban were not some military outfit but 'normal civilians'.Khan remarked that Pakistan, Afghanistan's eastern neighbour, shelters three million Afghan refugees during a TV interview with American network PBS.



