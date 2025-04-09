Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to be extradited to India after legal clearance from the US.

26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana to be brought to India

With legal decks being cleared for the extradition of the 26/11, Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, he is expected to be brought to India very soon. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, has been linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organisation. He played a role in facilitating the attacks by assisting his associate, David Coleman Headley, who conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai ahead of the terror attacks in 2008.

'More waterfront property': Trump downplays climate change, warns 'nuclear heat' from Iran more dangerous

US President Donald Trump has dismissed global warnings about climate change, saying the real threat is "nuclear heat" — especially from Iran.

Dominican nightclub disaster: Retired MLB star, a famous singer among the dead; toll rises to 79

The death toll in the disaster caused by the collapse of the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub rose to 79 on Tuesday evening, rescuers said, further adding that rescue workers were scouring the scene and transporting the injured to hospitals. The rescue workers were still pulling out survivors from the debris nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed onto patrons. A retired MLB star and a renowned singer were among those who lost their lives.

Kyrgyzstan to fine women for wearing niqab; nation's top Islamic authority backs ban, says it's 'alien to our society'

Women in Kyrgyzstan will now face fines for wearing the full-body niqab, under a January ban that has now received the backing of the country's top Islamic authority.

