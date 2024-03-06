Morning news brief: Super Tuesday polls 2024, US airdrops aid to Gaza, and more

On Super Tuesday 2024, Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured significant wins in the GOP and Democratic primaries across several US states, setting the stage for the upcoming presidential showdown. In the Israel-Hamas conflict, the US military has conducted its second humanitarian aid air drop to Gaza. Meanwhile, five British SAS soldiers have been arrested for alleged war crimes in Syria. Finally, Google has reversed its decision to remove Indian apps, reinstating them after facing criticism from the Indian government and local startups.

Super Tuesday is here, with over one-third of the total delegates up for grabs in both the GOP and Democratic primaries across more than a dozen US states. All Super Tuesday 2024 US Elections LIVE updates available here.

The United States military on Tuesday (March 5) carried out a fresh round of air drops of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, delivering over 36,800 meals.

Five members of the Special Air Service (SAS) have been arrested by British military police on the suspicions of allegedly committing war crimes during operations in Syria.

In a U-turn, Google announced its decision to reinstate Indian apps it had removed due to a billing dispute, marking a shift in stance following backlash from the Indian government and local internet startups.