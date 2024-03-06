Five British soldiers arrested for alleged war crimes in Syria

Five members of the Special Air Service (SAS) have been arrested by British military police on the suspicions of allegedly committing war crimes during operations in Syria. The Ministry of Defence, while refraining from direct comments on the investigation, acknowledged the accuracy of reports circulating within military circles.

This is in addition to the SAS's activities in Afghanistan that are separately under scrutiny in a public inquiry. The members of the British Special Air Service are accused of summarily killing 80 Afghans over the years.

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defence said: "We hold our personnel to the highest standards, and any allegations of wrongdoing are taken seriously."

What are the 'war crime' accusations?

The accused SAS members have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a suspected jihadist in Syria two years ago.

Case files recommending murder charges have been forwarded to the Service Prosecuting Authority, the military equivalent of the Crown Prosecution Service, The Guardian reported.

The allegations center around claims of excessive force used in the incident. The soldiers reportedly maintained they perceived the deceased as a legitimate threat.

The SAS has been actively engaged in covert operations against the Islamic State in Syria, supporting Kurdish allies of the West.

The SAS, headquartered in Hereford, operates in utmost secrecy and conducts high-risk missions in locations where the UK officially denies military presence.

The accused soldiers may maintain their anonymity if court martial proceedings ensue, similar to the SAS's secretive nature.

The director of special forces, the SAS's highest-ranking officer, remains solely accountable to the defence secretary and the prime minister.