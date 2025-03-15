After more than nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, the two 'stranded' NASA astronauts, are finally nearing their long-awaited return—thanks to the successful launch of a replacement crew on Friday (Mar 14).

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 14) launched a scathing attack on the press and his political adversaries, turning a speech at the Department of Justice (DOJ) into a grievance-laden tirade.

The United States and Israel are planning to move Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Africa as they reportedly reached out to at least three East African governments to discuss if they can use African territories for the same.

'Stranded' NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return to Earth soon; SpaceX's swap team launches to ISS

Trump blasts 'illegal' media in fiery speech, labels outlets critical of him 'political arms of Democrat party'

Trump's 'beautiful area' for Gazans? US, Israel eyeing three 'poor' African nations to resettle Palestinians

All 50 Pakistan cricketers overlooked in The Hundred Draft – Here's why

The recently concluded The Hundred Draft saw a complete snub of Pakistani players, with all 50 cricketers, including big names like Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Shadab Khan, going unsold.

WATCH: Russia-Ukraine war: Macron, Starmer urges Russia to stop delaying ceasefire process