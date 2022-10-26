Morning news brief: Sunak to face opposition, Musk to buy Twitter by Friday and more

After being officially announced as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak will face his first tough test when he squares up against the opposition on Wednesday. In other news, Elon Musk has told bankers and co-investors who committed to fund his $44 billion Twitter deal that he would complete the acquisition process by Friday.

Sunak prepares to face opposition in parliament, will also hold his first cabinet meeting Wednesday

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face off against opposition lawmakers for the first time on Wednesday. He will answer questions at Prime Minister's Questions at lunchtime and it is being seen as the first big test of his leadership.

Musk tells bankers, co-investors he will close $44bn Twitter deal by Friday: Report

Elon Musk has told bankers and co-investors who committed to fund his $44 billion Twitter deal that he would complete the acquisition process by Friday, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Kherson to be ground for 'heaviest of battles' between Russia and Ukraine

The crucial southern province of Kherson, which is partially under Russian control, will see "the heaviest of battles," according to a senior Ukrainian official, who also said that Moscow's military is fortifying itself to stave off advancing Ukrainian soldiers.

Brazil: Bolsonaro considering raising minimum wage following runoff vote results

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro's administration is considering hiking the minimum wage and civil servant wages above inflation, but he disputed plans to eliminate middle-class tax benefits.

WATCH | UK: PM Rishi Sunak reshuffles cabinet, Jeremy Hunter stays and Raab back

A series of challenges lie ahead of UK’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The new UK Prime Minister has readied his team to tackle the problems. He has reshuffled his cabinet.