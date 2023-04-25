Morning news brief: Sudan's warring factions agree to a 72-hour ceasefire, Russia’s Lavrov at UNSC & more

The two warring sides in Sudan, country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire from Tuesday, 10:00 PM, Greenwich Mean Time (Wednesday, 3:30 AM, IST), according to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In other news, at the United Nations Security Council meeting, on Monday (April 24), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the 15-member body about the world reaching a threshold “possibly even more dangerous” than during the Cold War.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Sudan's warring factions agree to a 72-hour ceasefire starting Tuesday





The two warring sides in Sudan, country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire from Tuesday, 10:00 PM, Greenwich Mean Time (Wednesday, 3:30 AM, IST), according to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russia’s Lavrov warns about world being on ‘dangerous threshold’, gets criticised by the West at UN





At the United Nations Security Council meeting, on Monday (April 24), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the 15-member body about the world reaching a threshold “possibly even more dangerous” than during the Cold War. Meanwhile, Western diplomats accused Moscow, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the council, of hypocrisy while some also condemned its invasion of Kyiv.

Haiti: Over dozen suspected gang members lynched, burned alive by residents





Residents in Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince lynched and set fire to over a dozen suspected gang members on Monday (April 24), according to police and witnesses. In a statement, the police said that during a search of a minibus in which there were armed individuals, the police confiscated weapons and other equipment.

Indonesia: Sumatra Island hit by 7.3 earthquake, tsunami warning issued





Indonesia's earthquake-sensitive Sumatra Island was hit by an earthquake of a devastating scale on Monday, April 4. The 7.3 magnitude earthquake has triggered a tsunami warning from Indonesia's geophysics agency. A number of aftershocks were detected later, and some registered about 4 magnitude, the data showed.



WATCH | Pakistan: Fire in a munitions cache at police station | At least 12 killed, over 50 injured