Just a day after a Seoul court cancelled his arrest, South Korea’s impeached conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was released from jail on Saturday (March 8) ahead of his insurrection trial.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitor, reported that over 1,000 people, including 745 civilians, were killed in the two days of clashes between Syrian security forces and fighters thought to be loyal to the ousted president Bashar al Assad.

At least one protester was killed, and over 40 others, including women and policemen, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday (Mar 8), news agency PTI reported.

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol released from jail

Over 1,000 killed, women being forced to 'walk naked': What's happening in Syria?

Manipur violence: At least 1 killed, dozens injured; locals defy free movement directive

At least one protester was killed, and over 40 others, including women and policemen, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday (Mar 8), news agency PTI reported.

Champions Trophy: India’s spin advantage? Net bowler reveals Kiwis’ battle against turn

As the Champions Trophy final approaches, India and New Zealand are set to battle for the prestigious title in Dubai on Sunday (March 9). In front of a packed stadium, both cricketing powerhouses will look to script their names in history books.

WATCH | Canada: Top candidates who could succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada's next Prime Minister