Morning news brief: Sikhs among victims of Indianapolis shooting, global coronavirus cases touch 140m, and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning. China accused the US of being "too negative", four Sikhs were among the eight victims of Indianapolis shooting, and NASA gives SpaceX moon landing contract. Click on the headline to read the full story.

US 'too negative' towards China, says top Beijing diplomat

US, Japan showcase alliance, resolve in dealing with aggressive China

Four Sikhs among eight victims of FedEx facility shooting in Indianapolis: Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX wins NASA's $2.9 billion moon lander contract over Bezos' Blue Origin

Before withdrawal, US soldiers’ number may rise in Afghanistan: Pentagon

Canada's immigration programme for Hong Kongers received 500 applications in 3 weeks

UN agrees to deploy ceasefire monitors as Libya heads towards December polls

Two killed, cop wounded in US shootout

Global coronavirus infections approaching highest rate seen so far, says WHO

Watch: Russia-Ukraine Standoff: Ukraine hopes to restore ceasefire next week