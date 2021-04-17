Canada's immigration programme for Hong Kongers received 500 applications in 3 weeks

Canada’s special immigration programme for residents of Hong Kong has received over 500 applications in just three weeks.

The initiative was heralded by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In November, the Canadian government had said that it would make it easier for people from Hong Kong to work and study in Canada after China imposed fresh security rules in the semi-autonomous territory.

The numbers for the programme were revealed by Canada’s immigration ministry.

"In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen was cited as saying in an emailed statement by Reuters.

Also read: Jailing of Hong Kong activists impacts EU-China ties: EU official

"Canada shares the grave concerns of the international community over China's National Security Legislation and strongly supports the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly", the statement added.

In February, Canada said that Hong Kong graduates from Canadian universities are eligible to apply for a new category of a three-year work permit.

Also read: Hong Kong court sentences media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 12 months prison

In June 2020, China imposed a new national security law in Hong Kong to limit anything that qualifies as “subversion, terrorism, and secession”. While China imposed the new law, many residents of the city reportedly moved billions of dollars to Canada.

Last year, capital flowing out of Hong Kong banks into Canada rose to high levels with over $34.87 billion in electronic funds transfers, which lodged by FINTRAC - Canada’s anti-money-laundering agency.

In 2020, Canadian visa applications from Hong Kong, not including visitors’ visas increased by 10 per cent to 8,121 in 2020.