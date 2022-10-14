Morning news brief: Trump subpoenaed, shooting in North Carolina kills 5, and more

In the latest, US Congressional committee panel has summoned Donald Trump to testify in Capitol Attack. A mass shooting in North Carolina has left at least five people dead, including a police officer on Thursday. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. "Multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 pm." In the realm of sport, Neymar is in fresh trouble as he faces a five-year-jail-term.

US Capitol attack probe panel decides to call Donald Trump to testify

The US Congress committee probing US Capitol Hill violence has voted to subpoena former US president Donald Trump. A subpoena forces a person to remain present before competent authority to answer questions.

Bomb threat reported on Delhi-bound flight from Moscow, probe underway

The Delhi Police received a call about a bomb in a flight coming from Moscow to Delhi last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3:20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded and the flight is being checked.

Shooting rampage in North Carolina leaves 5 dead, including a police officer, suspect held

A shooting Thursday in North Carolina's capital Raleigh left at least five people dead, including an off-duty police officer, officials in the southeast US city said. They further said that the suspect has been captured. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the shooting occurred near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular trail in the area.

Neymar faces five-year jail-term request in corruption and fraud trial

Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term.

