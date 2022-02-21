Morning news brief: Russian deployments and cops secure capital in Canada, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Biden ready to meet Putin 'until the moment' Ukraine invasion begins

US President Joe Biden seems to have agreed 'in principle' to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin 'until the moment' Ukraine invasion begins.

Satellite images indicate new Russian deployments near Ukraine border: US firm

Russia seems to have been making new field deployments of armored equipment and troops near the border with Ukraine, said a private US company citing satellite images on Sunday.

Canadian police secure capital as weeks-long anti-vaccine protest appears to end

The Canadian police have secured the capital city Ottawa with fences as the city workers cleaned up trash and snow ploughs cleared streets on Sunday (February 20).

Watch: Nigeria airstrike targeting bandits kills 7 children, injured 5