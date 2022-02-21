Biden ready to meet Putin 'until the moment' Ukraine invasion begins

US President Joe Biden seems to have agreed 'in principle' to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin 'until the moment' Ukraine invasion begins.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been clear that "we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins."

In Europe, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet on Thursday till the invasion doesn't occur.

In a statement, Psaki said, "We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."

French President Emmanuel Macron has helped in brokering the potential talks after a day of talks with the two leaders on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said that two civilians were killed in shelling on Monday by the Kyiv government forces, reported Russia's RIA news agency.

The incident occurred late on Sunday, RIA report said citing representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

(With inputs from agencies)