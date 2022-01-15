Morning news brief: Russia-Ukraine border crisis, North Korea missile and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Russia has operatives who are trained in urban warfare and are using "explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia's own proxy forces". Also read the report on the latest update on the North Korean missile test.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Russia conducting false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine: US

The United States said today that Russia has "prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine" in a bid to escalate the border crisis.

Novak Djokovic back in detention as Australia cancels visa again

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic was detained in Australia again on Saturday (January 15) after the government authorities revoked his visa for a second time. The 'unvaccinated player' was declared a threat to the public.

In latest test, North Korea fired railway-borne missile

North Korea's state-run channel said on Saturday that the country had tested a "railway-borne missile" on Friday. The island nation has tested three missiles in the last nine days even as the US imposed fresh sanctions against Kim Jong-Un's regime.

For the first time since Taliban takeover, ATMs to get operational in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, the ATMs will now be operational from Saturday for the first time since the country's takeover by the Taliban, the central bank informed as per reports.

WATCH | Gravitas: China starts demolishing Tibetan structures